U.S. soccer coach Gregg Berhalter and young team enjoy winning debuts

Lima, who assisted on the second goal, was one of five starters who played their first game for the national team Sunday, tying a record for the most in U.S. Soccer’s modern era. Two more debutantes — including LAFC’s Christian Ramirez, who scored the game’s final goal — came off the bench. And on the sidelines Gregg Berhalter, in his first game as the national team’s coach, became the third man in nearly 34 years to win his debut with the U.S.