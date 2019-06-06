LAFC's Tyler Miller and Walker Zimmerman make USMNT roster for Gold Cup

LAFC has the best record in MLS and Thursday two of its players — goalkeeper Tyler Miller and defender Walker Zimmerman — were rewarded with spots on the U.S. men’s national team for this month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Zimmerman has played six times for the national team while Miller is one of two players on the roster to have never represented the U.S. on the senior level. The other is winger Tyler Boyd, who had his one-time change of association approved by FIFA after originally representing New Zealand.
Also chosen for the 23-man roster were two former Galaxy players, defender Omar Gonzalez of Toronto and forward Gyasi Zardes of Columbus.
German-based players Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie were chosen as well as Jozy Altidore, who hasn’t played for the U.S. since the final game of the failed World Cup qualifying campaign in October 2017.
Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, part of the preliminary Gold Cup roster, was not selected for the final team after injuring his left hamstring in Sunday’s loss to New England. Also among the omissions was teenage forward Josh Sargent, who was left off the U.S. Under-20 World Cup squad, presumably to play in the Gold Cup.
“As always, there were some difficult decisions to be made for this roster and I’m extremely pleased with how the players have shown so far this year overall,” coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We’ve had a chance to look at the player pool for the last six months and we feel great about the group.”
The defending champions open Gold Cup group play on June 18 against Guyana in St. Paul, Minn. It will mark the first competitive game as coach for Berhalter, who replaced interim manager Dave Sarachan in December. The U.S. had a record of 3-1-1 in five friendlies under Berhalter.
The U.S. will also face Trinidad and Tobago and Panama in group play of the 16-team tournament, which concludes with the championship match on July 7 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
THE ROSTER
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)
Defenders: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Midfielders: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)
Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)