Aly Wagner Q&A: Fox Sports analyst embraces Women’s World Cup moment

Answer: You know, it’s really interesting. I think I was the least likely candidate to, in my own mind, be someone who would break a barrier on the women’s front. For whatever reason. I never saw myself pushing women’s rights or the equality piece. I just didn’t take action. It wasn’t the first thing on my mind. A big reason for that is, in my mind, I’ve always felt equal and could do anything I want. Maybe that’s self-centered because a lot of women don’t have that same opportunity. But in this [broadcasting] position, this shift has totally changed everything for me. Now I would prefer it to be the biggest label connected with my name, having achieved something maybe other women were going after, and I did it in a way that has been respected and graceful and is about the craft. It’s not breaking a barrier just for the sake of doing it. That’s the biggest thing for me. I want to lead by example, by achieving and doing. And doing things passionate and important and valuable for me. That’s what you tell your kids — put your heart into it — and I’m blessed to live the words that we preach. It’s a massive shift for me.