Women's World Cup: Nigeria defeats South Korea 2-0

By Associated Press
Jun 12, 2019 | 8:50 AM
| GRENOBLE, France
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala gets past South Korea goalkeeper Kim Min-jung on her way to scoring her team's second goal during a Women's World Cup Group A match Wednesday in Grenoble, France. (Laurent Cipriani / Associated Press)

Asisat Oshoala became the second Nigerian player to score in two different Women's World Cup tournaments with a late goal in a 2-0 victory over South Korea on Wednesday.

Chidinma Okeke chipped the ball past the South Korean defense in the 75th minute and Oshoala chased it down, slipped past Hwang Bo-ram and drew goalkeeper Kim Min-jung off her line before sliding it into an open goal from a tight angle.

Nigeria took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute at Stade des Alpes when South Korea's Kim Do-yeon volleyed the ball into her own net.

The two own-goals so far in this tournament have both featured Nigeria, which is the first team to both score and concede an own-goal at the same Women's World Cup since the United States in 1999. Osinachi Ohale scored on her own team in Nigeria's opening Group A loss to Norway.
Oshoala, who plays professionally for Barcelona, joined Rita Nwadike as Nigerians to score in multiple Women's World Cup tournaments.

