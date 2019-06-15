Advertisement

Women’s World Cup: Netherlands advances after win over Cameroon

By Associated Press
Jun 15, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Netherlands players celebrate after scoring a third goal during their group play victory over Cameroon at the Women's World Cup on Saturday. (Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)

Vivianne Miedema scored a goal in each half Saturday to advance the Netherlands into the second round of the Women's World Cup for the second straight tournament with a 3-1 win over Cameroon on Saturday at Valenciennes, France.

Miedema put the Dutch in the lead in the 41st minute of the Group E match at Stade du Hainaut and then finished it off in the 85th.

Dominique Bloodworth also scored for the Netherlands in the 48th minute, while Gabrielle Onguene got Cameroon's goal in the 43rd.

Cameroon is in last place in the group, with no points and a minus-3 goal difference, and it is all but eliminated. Cameroon plays New Zealand on Thursday, and the Netherlands meets Canada in a match that kicks off at the same time.
