Women’s World Cup on TV: Second round of group play opens Wednesday

The buzz: A win for either team would send it through to the second round and even a draw would virtually guarantee advancement. These teams are intimately familiar with one another, having met 20 times previously, with Norway winning eight of those. Seven others ended in a draw. France is unbeaten in the last nine meetings but Norway won the only World Cup clash, 2-0 in 2003. The French captain in that match was Corinne Diacre, now coach of Les Bleues. Two of France’s goals in its win over South Korea came on headers by defender Wendie Renard, at 6-foot-2 the tallest player in the tournament. In its opener Norway scored three times in the first 37 minutes — en route to a 3-0 win over Nigeria.