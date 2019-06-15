Women’s World Cup on TV: Group E favorites look to clinch second-round berths

What to watch for in the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament on Saturday:
GROUP E
NETHERLANDS VS. CAMEROON
Where: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Time: 6 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: Four years ago on this date, the Dutch played Canada to a tie and advanced to the second round in their first Women’s World Cup appearance. With a win over Cameroon on Saturday, the Netherlands, the reigning European champions, would again clinch a place in the round of 16. Three of the four goals the Dutch have scored in Women’s World Cup competition have come after the 86th minute, including their stoppage-time winner in their opener here with New Zealand. The five goals Cameroon has conceded in two World Cups have all come in the first half, including Kadeisha Buchanan’s 45th-minute winner for Canada in the opener in France. The Africans need at least a draw here to breathe life into chances of a second-round berth. They made the round of 16 in 2015.
CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND
Where: Stade des Alps, Grenoble
Time: Noon PDT
TV: FS2, Universo
The buzz: New Zealand, in its fifth Women’s World Cup, is still looking for its first victory, with its opening loss to the Netherlands pushing its winless streak to a tournament record 13 (three draws and 10 defeats). New Zealand hasn’t scored in more than half those games and if the Ferns don’t make history with a win here, they’re almost certainly going home after the first round again. Speaking of history, that’s clearly on Canada’s side since it is unbeaten in nine straight with New Zealand (six wins, three ties). Canada has never opened a Women’s World Cup with consecutive wins; if it does so here, it’s on to the second round. For New Zealand coach Tom Sermanni, a former U.S. manager, this game will be his 13th in Women’s World Cup competition, fourth-most all-time.