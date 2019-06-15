Women’s World Cup on TV: Group E favorites look to clinch second-round berths

The buzz: New Zealand, in its fifth Women’s World Cup, is still looking for its first victory, with its opening loss to the Netherlands pushing its winless streak to a tournament record 13 (three draws and 10 defeats). New Zealand hasn’t scored in more than half those games and if the Ferns don’t make history with a win here, they’re almost certainly going home after the first round again. Speaking of history, that’s clearly on Canada’s side since it is unbeaten in nine straight with New Zealand (six wins, three ties). Canada has never opened a Women’s World Cup with consecutive wins; if it does so here, it’s on to the second round. For New Zealand coach Tom Sermanni, a former U.S. manager, this game will be his 13th in Women’s World Cup competition, fourth-most all-time.