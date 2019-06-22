Women’s World Cup on TV: Round of 16 begins Saturday with two games

The buzz: Both teams advanced to the knockout stage as group runners-up. Australia, the world’s sixth-ranked team, took the most adventurous route there, losing to Italy in its opener on a goal deep in injury time, then rallying from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Brazil with more than a little help from VAR. Norway sandwiched routine wins over South Korea and Nigeria around a loss to France in its group. Australia has made it to the quarterfinals of the last three Women’s World Cups; Norway is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight Women’s World Cups. The only time it didn’t make it this far was 2011, when it was eliminated in group play by Australia. Sam Kerr has scored five of Australia’s eight goals and is tied with Alex Morgan of the U.S. for the tournament lead; two of Norway’s six scores in group play came on own goals and two more on penalty kicks. Saturday is the four-year anniversary of the day Norway was knocked out in the round of 16 in Canada, losing 2-1 to England.