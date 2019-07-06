Women’s World Cup on TV: England and Sweden to play for third place

The buzz: The consolation final is the game no team wants to play in — yet both of these teams are familiar with it. Sweden has played in the third-place match in two previous Women’s World Cups, winning in 1991 and 2011, while England won it four years ago in Canada. England will take something of an emotional boost into the game since popular defender Karen Carney, whose 143 international appearances are second most in national team history, said Saturday’s game will be her last for the Lionesses. England should be fresher since it had one more day of rest following its semifinal and could salvage an individual prize if it can get a goal for Ellen White, who is tied with Alex Morgan for tournament scoring honors with six goals. Sweden played extra time in its loss to the Netherlands, a physical game that saw forward Kosovare Asllani carried off on a stretcher after taking a ball to her face. Asllani was taken to a medical facility where she underwent an MRI exam and CT scan, which found no serious injuries. But she is unlikely to play Saturday when Sweden has a chance to tie the U.S. with three third-place finishes in a Women’s World Cup. No other country has more than one.