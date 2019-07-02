Women’s World Cup: U.S. leads England, 2-1, on Alex Morgan’s goal

Follow along with live updates, scores and analysis as the U.S. women’s national team looks to advance to the Women’s World Cup final with a victory over England today.
U.S. leads England, 2-1, at halftime
The U.S. holds a one-goal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd both lurking in the shadows on the bench.
This is the first time since the second game of group play that the U.S. has scored twice in the first half. Christen Press, a surprise starter in place of Rapinoe, has been involved in both, scoring the first and helping set up the second.
Both goals have been on headers, and the two goals are double the number England had allowed in its first five games of the World Cup.
Regular goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, who had four straight shutouts, isn’t playing. She reportedly is dealing with a hamstring injury. Her replacement, Carly Telford, has really struggled with headers. So the U.S. continues to keep the ball high in front of the goal.
Through the first 45 minutes, time of possession is equal but the U.S. has been far more active in front of the goal, taking nine shots to England’s two and putting four on goal.
Kevin Baxter | 12:47 p.m.
U.S. jumps back into the lead with a beautiful goal
Alex Morgan puts the U.S. in front, 2-1, in the 31st minute. It’s her sixth goal of the tournament, tying England’s Ellen White, who scored 10 minutes earlier. It’s also Morgan’s first goal since the United States’ opening win over Thailand.
The sequence started with a long pass out of the U.S. end to Christen Press on the left touchline. She sent the ball on to Lindsey Horan, whose right-footed feed led Morgan perfectly to the center of the area. She finished from there with a header.
The crowd then sang “happy birthday” — Tuesday is Morgan’s 30th birthday.
England quickly tried to pull back into tie, but U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher made a splendid save to preserve the lead.
Press’s goal in the 10th minute means the U.S. has scored in the opening 12 minutes of all six of its games in this Women’s World Cup. England coach Phil Neville said he would expressly warn his team against giving up an early goal. So much for that.
But White’s equalizer in the 19th minute means England has scored in the first 20 minutes five times in six games. And two of the three goals the U.S. have allowed have come in the first 20 minutes.
Kevin Baxter | 12:36 p.m.
England strikes back with tying goal
It’s a new ball game with Ellen White tying the game for England in the 19th minute. It was a bolt that took just two set-up passes, the second a left-footed cross from Beth Mead on the left wing to White, charging through the U.S. defense into the penalty area.
The ball eluded U.S. defender Abby Dahlkemper and White stuck her right foot out to volley it home, tying the game. It was White’s sixth goal on the tournament, which leads all players.
Kevin Baxter | 12:23 p.m.
U.S. takes a 1-0 lead over England
Christen Press, the surprise starter, gives the U.S. a 1-0 lead inside of 10 minutes. A long cross from Kelley O’Hara on the left wing went across the front of the goal to Press, wide open on the left edge of the six-yard box. Her high header easily got over the outstretch arm of leaping English keeper Carly Telford at the near post.
The U.S. has been at the front from the opening whistle. Early on Tobin Heath did a great job to beat England’s Demi Stokes to a ball up the right wing, winning the first corner of the game. Rose Lavelle took the corner, then seconds later dribbled through three defenders to take the first shot of the game, which was fisted down with both hands by Telford.
The rebound bounced around six-yard box before winding up in front of Alex Morgan’s right in front. She skied her shot well over the net.
About a minute later a Press free kick was about a half-foot too high for Morgan.
Kevin Baxter | 12:15 p.m.
American fans outnumbering English fans
Stade de Lyon, an NFL-sized venue and the largest stadium in the Women’s World Cup, holds more than 57,000 people. The early guesses are that the U.S. will have about 20,000 fans here, the English about 2,500. The French will make up the swing vote and English coach Phil Neville said earlier in the week he thinks they’ll go with the English over the Americans.
We’ll see. The U.S. crowd can be pretty loud and I don’t know if the French can match that passion cheering a team that is not their own.
Speaking of a team that is not their own, U.S. coach Jill Ellis, who was born in England but is a naturalized American citizen, said she was looking forward to the national anthems, which are about to begin, because “obviously I know the words to” them.
The U.S. is in its red jersey and red shorts with blue socks, blue-and-white trim and blue numbers. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is all in yellow.
England will wear white kits with red numerals. Coach Phil Neville is again wearing a waistcoat over a light-blue long-sleeve shirt and tie.
Kevin Baxter | 11:55 a.m.
Megan Rapinoe benched ahead of U.S.-England match
The U.S. is going into the biggest game of this Women’s World Cup without its biggest player, benching forward Megan Rapinoe going into the semifinal with England.
Christen Press will start in her place, but the mystery is what’s wrong with Rapinoe?
A U.S. Soccer spokesman said he could not divulge why Rapinoe was benched other than to clarify it was not for disciplinary reasons. When Becky Sauerbrunn and Julie Ertz were held out of the lineup earlier in the tournament, U.S. Soccer immediately explained both had minor injuries.
Rapinoe did not participate in warmups before the game, standing on the sideline with her arms crossed, watching her teammates.
England also made a big change to its lineup, starting Carly Telford in goal rather than Karen Bardsley, who has four shutouts, allowing just one goal in the tournament, and has a 371-minute scoreless streak.
Bardsley reportedly has a hamstring injury.
The U.S. will go with Alyssa Naeher in goal behind a back line of Crystal Dunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O’Hara. Lindsey Horgan joins a midfield of Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz with Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Press up front.
Morgan will wear the captain’s armband.
England coach Phil Neville has also changed formations from the quarterfinal, going to a 4-4-2 with Lucy Bronze, captain Steph Houghton and Millie Bright and Demi Stokes on defense. Jill Scott, Keira Walsh, Rachel Daly and Beth Mead are the midfielders with Nikita Parris joining Ellen White up front.
Kevin Baxter | 11:05 a.m.