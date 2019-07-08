What’s next for the U.S. women’s team after its World Cup win?

Ellis’ contract expires at the end of July, and though there is an option for another year — at $500,000, according to Yahoo Sports — on the table, there appears to be little left for her to accomplish. She’s already the longest-serving and most successful manager in U.S. Soccer history, is unbeaten in two World Cups and is just the second coach, male or female, to win two World Cups, matching Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo, who hoisted his last trophy more than 80 years ago.