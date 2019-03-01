Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses his career, his Galaxy encore and his desire to be a movie villain

A: I'm demanding. I'm demanding in the things we do. Because it's all about discipline, respect, and independence. One day they need to be independent, but they need to learn how to be independent. Because I think my kids, they could do whatever they want. They have these opportunities, possibilities, to choose whatever they want, to do whatever they want. They have a good life, but it's not the way I do it. I do it - you work for your things, you get credit for what you…and you need to learn. Because they're in a phase where they are learning and growing, and eventually becoming independent. So one day they will take care of themselves. So I don't like that you spoil your kid and, yeah, you make your kid feel something that he is not ready for. So for example, I don't have social media for my kids. That for me doesn't exist, because putting my kids out in the - in the public, they don't know how the world works. They didn't meet all the people in the world. I mean, we meet good people when we meet people, but not everybody's good like that. So the world is not what they think it is through social media. Because for me social media is part of the new generation, it's part of the world now, but it's not the real life. I think too many people live their life on social media and becoming something that is not realistic, is not real, and for me is not in my head to give them that.