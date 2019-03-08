Zlatan Ibrahimovic stays behind with Achilles issue as Galaxy heads to Dallas

The Galaxy flew to Dallas on Friday for their second game of the MLS regular season without captain and leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who remained in Southern California with an Achilles issue.
Ibrahimovic, who scored the deciding goal in last week’s 2-1 win over Chicago, said his Achilles began to bother him 10 minutes into the game on a rainy field. He changed cleats midway through the first half, but that didn’t seem to help and he did not train with the team this week.
Without Ibrahimovic, who led the team with 22 goals and 10 assists in his first MLS season in 2018, the Galaxy go to Dallas thin at forward. Ola Kamara, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, left for the Chinese SuperLeague on a $3.5-million transfer last week. Veteran Chris Pontius, who started 15 games last season, will most likely take Ibrahimovic’s place.
The Galaxy also promoted 20-year-old forward Ethan Zubak from its USL affiliate Friday. Zubak made the trip to Dallas although it’s uncertain whether he will suit up for the game.
The Galaxy, who were decimated by injuries the last few seasons, are shorthanded again after just one game this season. Midfielder Romain Alessandrini came out of the Chicago game with a hamstring strain after just 20 minutes, joining midfielders Perry Kitchen (ankle), Juninho (knee) and Sebastian Lletget (hamstring) on the sidelines.
Alessandrini is expected to miss at least two matches, possibly more, and Kitchen is out until April. Juninho has returned to training and Lletget is expected to play Saturday. The team also added national team midfielder Joe Corona last week on a free transfer from Tijuana of Mexico’s Liga MX.