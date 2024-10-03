Advertisement
A view of the bar at Lucky Baldwins Pub in Pasadena.
Lucky Baldwins Pub in Pasadena is one of the many gastropubs around Southern California where fans can watch English Premier League games.
(Lucky Baldwins Pub )
Soccer

Ultimate English Premier League bar guide: Where to watch your favorite team

By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Finding a good English Premier League bar can often be a challenge on this side of the pond, especially when it’s 5,000 miles and eight time zones away from the pitch.

Still, there are a number of sports bars in Southern California that cater to the early-morning cravings of football fans looking for a pint and some fellowship on a Saturday or Sunday morning.

Given the unusual start times for some Premier League games, most bars recommend calling or checking their websites ahead of time to find out when the bar will open and which games will be shown.

Here’s a look at 19 gastropubs in Southern California who cater to your EPL fandom — just make sure you don’t walk into a Liverpool bar wearing a Manchester United jersey.

Be sure to check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide and ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.

The Fox & Hounds

Studio City Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea
Arguably Southern California’s premier Premier League bar, The Fox & Hounds have been showing games on its two huge projector screens and 15 HDTCs for decades. On days when Arsenal or Manchester City play the early televised game, the pub will open at 3:30 a.m. serving fish and chips, bangers and mash and other authentic English fare.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Ye Olde King’s Head

Santa Monica All teams
This traditional English pub, which has 10 TVs including three big screens, has long been a comfortable home for Premier League broadcasts. The restaurant opens at 7 a.m. for select games and is not affiliated with any particular teams, making it an ideal viewing spot for supporters wearing any club’s colors. And if you forget your colors, soccer scarves, stickers, hats, key rings, mugs, coasters and flags are all available in the gift shop.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Joxer Daly's

Culver City Liverpool
Home to a Liverpool supporters’ group, this bar boasts eight flat-screen TVs plus a large projection screen. Joxer’s opened in 1999 but came under new management seven years ago and opens early for Liverpool games.
Route Details

O'Brien's Irish Pub

Santa Monica Manchester United, Leeds United
Manager Willy O’Sullivan grew up a Manchester United fan in Ireland, lured to the team by a friendship with former Man United and Irish national team captain Roy Keane. Now three seasons after opening his pub and its 21 TVs to soccer, O’Brien’s is home to what is purported to be the largest Man United supporters group on the West Coast. The pub opens early for pre-dawn Man United games and will show other EPL games when United isn’t playing.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Auld Dubliner

Long Beach Arsenal
Limerick-born co-founder David Copley says his bar is a “traditional Irish pub with all the warmth, banter and welcome one would expect.” That’s especially true if you’re an Arsenal supporter. The Dubliner, which has been showing EPL games on its five screens since it was established two decades ago, opens early only for the Gunners and is the home bar of the Bay City Gooners.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Gallagher’s Pub & Grill

Long Beach Liverpool
If you are a Liverpool supporter, this is the place to be. Irish owner Ciaran Gallagher is a diehard Reds fan and his 19-year-old bar is a shrine to both his passions, bartending and Liverpool soccer. Gallagher’s will open early to show every Liverpool game on its 15 TVs, but not until 9 a.m. otherwise. The pub is packed with Liverpool memorabilia and a new menu with Liverpool-themed offerings is coming soon.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Lucky Baldwins Pub

Pasadena Liverpool
Lucky Baldwins has been showing EPL games since its inception in 1996 and the Old Pasadena location, home to the Pasadena Reds, frequently opens at 4 a.m., especially when Liverpool is playing the early EPL game. It’s one a not-club bar, however, since supporters from nearly half a dozen other Premier League clubs also hold watch parties here. The pub’s 11 screens will often show as many as eight games at a time plus there are game-day menu specials. And while drums are banned, the supporters love to sing, said Princeton Afeez, the pub’s director of operations.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

N17 The Lane

Culver City Tottenham
This family-owned kid-friendly venue opened in May yet it has already become a weekend gathering place for Tottenham supporters. If Spurs are playing an early game, the bar will open around 6; for other EPL games, doors open around 8:30 or 9 a.m. on weekends. The bar has five TVs and will show multiple games. There is also a special early bird match day menu.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Britannia Pub

Santa Monica All teams
A mainstay of the Santa Monica promenade for two decades, The Brit, despite its name is more an American sports bar than anything else — albeit one that offers fish and chips and a decidely British captain’s breakfast.
Route Details

O’Connell’s Sports Pub & Grille

Huntington Beach All teams
Because it’s a basic American sports bar European soccer is just one of the many sports that air on O’Connell’s many TVs, so don’t expect special treatment if you’re a soccer fan. However the place opens early enough on the weekends fans can catch the late EPL games before the college football or NFL rush.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Standard Station Bar & Grill

El Segundo All teams
Standard Station isn’t affiliated with any particular supporters’ group so it rarely opens before 9 a.m. on weekends. Although the vibe is more American sports bar than English soccer pub, with baseball and football décor, you can catch most mid-morning EPL games on the numerous TVs in the bar and on the patio.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

33 Taps

Culver City Manchester City, Arsenal
33 Taps, which also has locations in Silver Lake and downtown Los Angeles, is a favorite hangout of Manchester City and Arsenal fans. The bar will open early for significant games and will show multiple matches at a time on its 16 screens. (The downtown venue has 50 TVs!) At the Culver City location the staff not only watches soccer but has a bartender who plays and coaches local youth teams.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Greyhound Bar & Grill

Highland Park Tottenham
The official home of the Los Angeles Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Club, the Greyhound opens early and draws enthusiastic crowds for Spurs games. The ambience is a little different though and the menu is far more Midwestern than Midlands, making it much more an American sports bar than a British-style pub.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

The Harp Inn

Costa Mesa All teams
Orange’s County’s Irish Pub opens for 6 a.m. EPL starts and because it isn’t an official supporters bar for any one club, it draws fans from several teams including Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, United, even Everton and Brighton. That’s why as many as five games will be on at any one time on the bar’s 14 TVs.

“We always showed the games,” owner/manager John Lyons said. “But there has been more interest over the last 10 years so you can be sure if there is a game on, we will be showing it.”
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Killarney’s Irish Pub

Huntington Beach Manchester United
Home of the Huntington Beach Red Army, Killarney’s opens early and serves breakfast during all Manchester United games. The viewing experience is spectacular with crystal-clear surround sound. Best of all, the pub is just a short walk from the beach.
Route Details

O’Malley’s On Main

Seal Beach Chelsea
Home to the OC Blues supporters’ group since 2020, O’Malley’s offers beer specials during Chelsea games (although West Ham supporters have been begun gathering here as well). The restaurant has seven TVs, including a big screen, and opens for matches beginning at 7 a.m.

Sean Byrne, the general manager, played in the Watford youth system and his father played for Preston North End so the people at O’Malley’s know soccer.

“Having footy in the pub means a lot of me,” said Bryne, who also shows Champions League matches and men’s and women’s national team games.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Paddy's Station

San Juan Capistrano Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham, Arsenal
Paddy’s bills itself online as the “Premiere Soccer Headquarters” welcoming supporters’ groups backing Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham and Arsenal — which means things could get a little dicey during Derbys.

It opens on Saturday and Sunday by 7 a.m., early enough to catch most of the action.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Hennessey's Tavern

Hermosa Beach All teams
Yelp gives Hennessey’s, a beachfront tavern rave reviews as a warm place to watch Premier League soccer. It’s normal weekend opening time is 8 a.m., early enough to catch most of the action.

The breakfast menu is eclectic, ranging from veggie omelets and huevos rancheros to corned beef hash and eggs.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Cosm Los Angeles

Inglewood All teams
This three-month-old venue is not a pub but more of an entertainment space, with room for nearly 2,000 people. It may also be the future of TV sports viewing and the uniqueness of the viewing experience is already making it a destination to watch Premier League soccer.

Cosm is not affiliated with any club, working instead with NBC Sports to determine which games to show on its massive LED dome. It also has a full bar and ample food options.

General admission tickets, which cost between $11-$22 are required; reserved seating is also available.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

