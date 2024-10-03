Ultimate English Premier League bar guide: Where to watch your favorite team
Finding a good English Premier League bar can often be a challenge on this side of the pond, especially when it’s 5,000 miles and eight time zones away from the pitch.
Still, there are a number of sports bars in Southern California that cater to the early-morning cravings of football fans looking for a pint and some fellowship on a Saturday or Sunday morning.
Given the unusual start times for some Premier League games, most bars recommend calling or checking their websites ahead of time to find out when the bar will open and which games will be shown.
Here’s a look at 19 gastropubs in Southern California who cater to your EPL fandom — just make sure you don’t walk into a Liverpool bar wearing a Manchester United jersey.
Be sure to check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide and ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.
The Fox & Hounds
Ye Olde King’s Head
Joxer Daly's
O'Brien's Irish Pub
The Auld Dubliner
Gallagher’s Pub & Grill
Lucky Baldwins Pub
N17 The Lane
The Britannia Pub
O’Connell’s Sports Pub & Grille
Standard Station Bar & Grill
33 Taps
The Greyhound Bar & Grill
The Harp Inn
“We always showed the games,” owner/manager John Lyons said. “But there has been more interest over the last 10 years so you can be sure if there is a game on, we will be showing it.”
Killarney’s Irish Pub
O’Malley’s On Main
Sean Byrne, the general manager, played in the Watford youth system and his father played for Preston North End so the people at O’Malley’s know soccer.
“Having footy in the pub means a lot of me,” said Bryne, who also shows Champions League matches and men’s and women’s national team games.
Paddy's Station
It opens on Saturday and Sunday by 7 a.m., early enough to catch most of the action.
Hennessey's Tavern
The breakfast menu is eclectic, ranging from veggie omelets and huevos rancheros to corned beef hash and eggs.
Cosm Los Angeles
Cosm is not affiliated with any club, working instead with NBC Sports to determine which games to show on its massive LED dome. It also has a full bar and ample food options.
General admission tickets, which cost between $11-$22 are required; reserved seating is also available.