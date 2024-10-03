Lucky Baldwins Pub in Pasadena is one of the many gastropubs around Southern California where fans can watch English Premier League games.

Ultimate English Premier League bar guide: Where to watch your favorite team

Finding a good English Premier League bar can often be a challenge on this side of the pond, especially when it’s 5,000 miles and eight time zones away from the pitch.

Still, there are a number of sports bars in Southern California that cater to the early-morning cravings of football fans looking for a pint and some fellowship on a Saturday or Sunday morning.

Given the unusual start times for some Premier League games, most bars recommend calling or checking their websites ahead of time to find out when the bar will open and which games will be shown.

Here’s a look at 19 gastropubs in Southern California who cater to your EPL fandom — just make sure you don’t walk into a Liverpool bar wearing a Manchester United jersey.

Advertisement

Be sure to check out our ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide and ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.