Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia live updates, start time and analysis

The Times podcast: Mexico’s unique, binational soccer fans
Right now, the eyes of much of the world is on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as 32 teams fight for national pride. One team is Mexico, whose unique fanbase sets it apart from the world. With loyalties to both Mexico and the United States, it’s a representation of resilience, controversy and so much more.
Today, we examine the phenomenon.
Meet Andrés Cantor, the man whose breathtaking goal calls capture the ‘spirit’ of soccer
The narration unspooled in an uncommonly prescient way, as if the man behind the Telemundo microphone knew exactly how the play would unfold.
“Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes,“ Andrés Cantor tells his audience in Spanish.
It isn’t until the ball goes into the net that he unleashes the call that has made him one of the most popular — and parodied — announcers in U.S. sports history.
“Gooooooooooooooooooolllllllll!!!!,” he screams, a lung-clearing bellow that can last 20 seconds or more and, after a pause for breath, will be repeated by another that lasts even longer.
Even if you’ve never heard Cantor’s name, you’ve heard his voice — if not on Telemundo or his Fútbol de Primera radio network, where he calls more than 120 games a year, then in commercials for Geico, Volkswagen and Pepsi, on an episode of “The Simpsons,” or in the 2014 Disney feature “Muppets Most Wanted.”
World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch
DOHA, Qatar — For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is being played in the Middle East for a fall tournament highlighting soccer’s best.
The American men’s national team looks to defy the odds and pull off a World Cup holiday shocker. After playing to draws against Wales and England, it next challenges Iran in group play Tuesday. A win over Iran will move them into the Round of 16.
Mexico, hit hard by injuries and issues within its federation, faces even tougher odds of staying alive beyond group play after falling to Argentina on Saturday. It’ll need to beat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to have any chance at advancing.
Mexico’s Uriel Antuna never forgets his meteoric soccer rise started with help
DOHA, Qatar — Soccer has taken Uriel Antuna to places he never imagined. To the medal stand at the Tokyo Olympics. To clubs in the Netherlands, England and the U.S. Now to Qatar, where he’ll likely make his World Cup debut Tuesday when Mexico opens group play against Poland.
“Very happy to be achieving a dream that I set for myself from a very young age,” he said in Spanish.
Yet no matter how far he’s roamed and how high he’s climbed, Antuna has never forgotten where he came from and who helped him.
“My parents, my grandparents have always instilled that in me since they were the first people who were with me,” he said.