The Times podcast: Mexico’s unique, binational soccer fans
Listen to this episode of The Times:
Right now, the eyes of much of the world is on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as 32 teams fight for national pride. One team is Mexico, whose unique fanbase sets it apart from the world. With loyalties to both Mexico and the United States, it’s a representation of resilience, controversy and so much more.
Today, we examine the phenomenon. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Univisión News anchor León Krauze
