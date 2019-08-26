LAFC’s Carlos Vela sustained ‘minor injury’ to hamstring, MRI reveals

An MRI performed on Monday showed Carlos Vela has a “minor injury” to his right hamstring. The LAFC captain will continue receiving treatment this week with his status for Sunday’s MLS game with Minnesota United to be determined later in the week.

The diagnosis was good news for LAFC (a league-best 19-3-5) since missing Vela, who leads MLS with 27 goals, for any length of time could have been devastating. Vela came out of Sunday’s 3-3 draw with the Galaxy early in the second half, eight minutes after notching the game-tying goal. The score left him four short of matching Josef Martinez’s year-old league record.

Vela was clearly frustrated at being subbed out of a tie game, ripping off the captain’s armband off and throwing it to the ground, then leaving the pitch shouting a pair of profanities at coach Bob Bradley followed by the question “what are you doing?”

LAFC forward Carlos Vela holds his hamstring shortly after scoring a second half goal against the Galaxy. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

“Obviously he’s a huge competitor so he’s not too happy when he comes off,” Bradley said. “But we’re not gonna take a bigger risk and leave him out there when we know by the reaction that he’s now felt a little something.”

Advertisement

Vela is also tied for second in the league with 15 assists, giving him a hand in 42 of his team’s 74 goals this season. He has started 26 of LAFC’s 27 games and is second on the team in minutes played. LAFC has already clinched a playoff berth and could win the Western Conference title Sunday with a victory.