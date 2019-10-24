Carlos Vela and Adama Diomande lead LAFC to El Trafico playoff win over Galaxy

It was a heavyweight title fight without a ring, a slugfest that left both sides exhausted and spent. And those were just the fans.

In two short years the cross-town rivalry between the Galaxy and LAFC has become the best in U.S. soccer —and arguably the most passionate of any sport in Southern California. And the first playoff game between the teams, separated by just a dozen miles of freeway, didn’t disappoint.

If anything, it took the emotion up a notch with the teams combining for five second-half goals Thursday in a wild game LAFC won 5-3.

Carlos Vela, the team’s MVP candidate scored twice in the first half and Adama Diomande, playing his first game in a month, scored twice in the second half to overcome a goal and an assist from Galaxy captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With the win, its first in six games with the Galaxy, LAFC advances to Tuesday’s Western Conference final against the Seattle Sounders. For the Galaxy, the loss ends the team’s most successful season since 2014 when it won a record fifth MLS Cup. It may have also ended Ibrahimovic’s MLS career after two years and 54 goals.

The Swedish superstar’s contract expires at the end of the year and, at 38, he has hinted he might be headed back to Europe.

LAFC, which had gone a season-long 17 days without a game thanks to its first-round playoff bye, looked shaky from the outset, ceding possession and playing for a counterattack. That almost led to a fluke early goal for the Galaxy when Cristian Pavon’s shot from distance caromed off midfielder Eduard Atuesta and struck the right goalpost.

But Vela brought the team out of its malaise in the 16th minute, beating Galaxy keeper David Bingham with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.

Diego Rossi set the goal up, pushing the ball into the penalty area for Vela, who settled it with his left foot, cut to his right then sent a low shot between defenders Giancarlo Gonzalez and Dan Steres near the far post.

LAFC forward Adama Diomande (99) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Galaxy on Thursday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

LAFC forward Adama Diomande celebrates after scoring against the Galaxy on Thursday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vela has scored in all six games LAFC has played against the Galaxy, with five of his eight goals either pulling his team even or giving it a lead.

He doubled the lead with another goal in the 40th minute, racing into the center of the box unmarked to tap in a Brian Rodriguez feed; the crowd responded with chants of “MVP! MVP!”

That appeared premature when Pavon got the Galaxy on the scoreboard less than a minute later. With five defenders surrounding Ibrahimovic about 10 yards outside the penalty area, Pavon found himself wide open on the left side and Ibrahimovic pushed the ball his way.

Pavon had an easy finish for his second goal in as many games with LAFC.

Ten minutes into the second half Ibrahimovic tied it, collecting a poor clearing attempt from LAFC defender Tristian Blackmon and squeezing a left-footed shot between keeper Tyler Miller and the near post.

It was Ibrahimovic’s ninth goal in the cross-town rivalry, and that’s when the fireworks began.

Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic heads the ball during Thursday’s playoff match against LAFC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Rossi put LAFC back in front in the 66th minute, outracing Gonzalez toward the goal line before pushing a left-footed shot by Bingham’s outstretched leg. Two minutes later Rossi ran the same play, only this time he crossed the ball to Diomande near the far post, who headed it in.

The Galaxy’s Rolf Feltshcer briefly made a game of it again with a driving header of his own in the 77th minute but Diomande pulled that back three minutes later at the end of a solo run into the box.

The goal capped an emotional comeback for Diomande, who spent the last month in the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program with what has been described as a personal issue.