Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces he will not return to Galaxy next season

Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not returning to the team next season.
(Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Nov. 13, 2019
1:28 PM
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be returning to the Galaxy in 2020, the team and player confirmed Wednesday, ending speculation over the MLS future of the 38-year-old superstar who set a franchise record with 30 goals this season.

Ibrahimovic, who signed a one-year contract worth a league-record $7.2 million last December, hinted that he would not be coming back after the Galaxy’s loss to LAFC in the Western Conference semifinals last month. He confirmed that Wednesday in a Twitter post.

Ibrahimovic’s next stop remains uncertain although he has repeatedly been linked to Italian club AC Milan, for whom he played from 2010 to 2012.

In two seasons with the Galaxy, Ibrahimovic scored 53 goals in 58 games, including playoffs, while leading the team back to the postseason for the first time in three years. He also proved to be one of the most dominant players in league history despite arriving in MLS less than a year removed from major reconstructive knee surgery.

Ibrahimovic is one of just three active players, behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, to have scored more than 500 career goals for club and country. His 500th came for the Galaxy last season against Toronto.

Soccer
Kevin Baxter
Kevin Baxter covers soccer for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 23 years.
