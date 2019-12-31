LAFC re-signs defenders Jordan Harvey and Dejan Jakovic

With preseason training camp scheduled to start in less than two weeks, LAFC began filling out its roster Tuesday, re-signing veteran defenders Jordan Harvey and Dejan Jakovic.

Harvey, 35, a 14-year MLS veteran, became a free agent after a 2019 season in which he appeared in 30 regular-season games, surpassing the 2,000-minute mark for the seventh consecutive year. Jakovic, 34, had his contract option declined after the season. He played in three games last year, starting twice.

The two signings return depth and experience to a back line that allowed a league-low 37 goals in 2019. Still unsigned is free agent right back Steven Beitashour, whose 54 starts in two seasons are the most by an LAFC defender.

Terms of the contracts were not announced but Harvey made $165,000 last season and Jakovic earned $153,750.

LAFC, which broke the MLS record with 72 points while going 21-4-9 in 2019 before losing in the Western Conference final, will open training camp on Jan. 13 without as many as five probable starters. Center back Walker Zimmerman is off with the U.S. national team in Doha, Qatar, while defender Eddie Segura and midfielder Eduard Atuesta are in camp with Colombia’s U-23 team and forward Diego Rossi and midfielder Francisco Ginella are with Uruguay’s U-23 team.