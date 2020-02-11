LAFC trades defender Walker Zimmerman to Nashville SC

On the eve of the 2020 season LAFC has parted with one of the key contributors to the team’s early success, trading center back Walker Zimmerman to the expansion Nashville franchise for an international roster spot and more than $1 million in allocation money.

LAFC also needed the international roster spots; the team currently has 10 international players on its roster, two over the league limit.

A league executive who confirmed the deal declined to provide specifics but said the money LAFC would receive would top the record $1 million Minnesota sent to Sporting Kansas City last year to acquire Ike Opara. Opara went on to the win the league’s Defender of the Year award while leading Minnesota to its first playoff appearance.

Zimmerman, who has become a regular with the national team, came to LAFC from Dallas in the first trade in franchise history and started 51 games. He was signed to a contract extension worth about $2.4 million before the start of last season.

In Nashville he will join Dave Romney, who was traded to Tennessee by the Galaxy earlier this winter.

The trade leaves LAFC with a back line in transition a week before it travels to León, Mexico, to open CONCACAF Champions League play against the current Liga MX leaders. In addition to Zimmerman, LAFC is without right back Steven Beitashour, who led all defenders with 54 starts in the team’s first two seasons.

The team elected not to re-sign Beitashour this winter.

Tristan Blackmon, recently re-signed to a multi-year contract extension, is expected to replace Zimmerman in the middle of the defense, playing next to returning starter Eddie Segura. Blackmon, 23, started 15 games last season.