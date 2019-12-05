LAFC to open 2020 season against Miami; Galaxy will start in Houston

The Galaxy will open the 2020 MLS season in Houston against the Dynamo on Feb. 29 while LAFC will start its campaign at home against Miami CF a day later on March 1.

The LAFC-Miami game will be the first for David Beckham’s expansion club, which will play its first home match on the season’s third weekend against the Galaxy, the club with which he won two MLS titles during his playing days.

The Galaxy will play its first home game of the season on March 7 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

With the addition of Inter Miami and Nashville swelling the league ranks to 26 teams, MLS will play an unbalanced schedule in 2020. Each club will play 34 games, 17 at home and 17 on the road. They will face each team in their 13-team conference twice, home and away, but will play just 10 of the 13 teams from the other conference.

Advertisement

Nashville will open its inaugural MLS season at home against Atlanta United on Feb. 29. The league’s February opening weekend is the earliest in its 25-year history.

Following is the list of all 26 teams’ home openers. The full 2020 schedule will be announced later.

Saturday, Feb. 29: D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids (Audi Field); Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution; Houston Dynamo vs. Galaxy (BBVA Stadium); San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC (Avaya Stadium); FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union (Toyota Stadium); Orlando City SC vs. Real Salt Lake (Exploria Stadium); Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (Nissan Stadium); Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BC Place)

Sunday, March 1: Columbus Crew SC vs. NYCFC (MAPFRE Stadium); New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati (Red Bull Arena); Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fire FC (CenturyLink Field); LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF (Banc of California Stadium); Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United (Providence Park)

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY SOCCER NEWSLETTER

Saturday, March 7: New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC (Gillete Stadium); Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls (Rio Tinto Stadium); Toronto FC vs. New York City Football Club (BMO Field); Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati (Mercedes Benz Stadium); Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo (Children’s Mercy Park); Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park); Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Dignity Health Sports Park)

Saturday, March 14: NYCFC vs. FC Dallas (Yankee Stadium); Inter Miami CF vs. Galaxy (Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale); FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United (Nippert Stadium); Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Talen Energy Stadium)

Sunday, March 15: Minnesota United vs. New York Red Bulls (Allianz Field)

Saturday, March 21: Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United FC (Soldier Field)