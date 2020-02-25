LAFC sells out its entire inventory of 2020 season tickets

In its first two MLS seasons, LAFC capped season-ticket sales at 17,500 — and sold them all.

So heading into its third year, the team made an additional 800 season packages available. And Tuesday, less than a week before its season opener, LAFC announced all of those tickets are gone too.

LAFC sold out all 37 MLS home games — regular season and postseason — it has played at the 22,000-seat-plus Banc of California Stadium since joining MLS for the 2018 season. And that’s despite the fact the average ticket price last season was $49.64, more than 13% higher than any other MLS team.

Figure in the cost of parking, food, beverages and souvenirs, and a Team Marketing Report survey says it would cost a family of four nearly $340 to attend an LAFC game. Yet the demand continues so the team has launched a season-ticket waiting list.

LAFC, which set an MLS record for points last season en route to a Supporters’ Shield trophy, plays Mexican club León at home Thursday in a CONCACAF Champions League game, then opens the MLS regular season Sunday against David Beckham’s expansion team, Inter Miami.

According to SeatGeek, tickets to the season opener are drawing more interest on the secondary market than any other MLS opener. The average resale price Tuesday morning was $149, according to SeatGeek, more than 23% higher than the secondary-market price for any regular-season game at Banc of California.