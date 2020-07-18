Diego Rossi’s four goals power LAFC to victory over Galaxy in MLS tournament

Despite its short history, the LAFC-Galaxy rivalry already has grown into the most passionate in Southern California, fueled by two noisy, devoted fan bases in stadiums just 12 miles apart.

But on Saturday night, the L.A. County neighbors met again without fans — and without Galaxy striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who missed the game with a calf strain — at a youth soccer complex 2,500 miles from home. And the silence was deafening.

“Playing in an empty stadium is a challenge,” LAFC coach Bob Bradley said before the game. “[When] you’re lucky enough to play in great environments, every time you step into the stadium that’s so special. And when you don’t have that, you just have to have a mindset that still is about playing football.

“So you try to imagine that all the fans are there and make the best out of it.”

Bradley’s team did that better, getting four goals from Diego Rossi in a physical 6-2 win that moved LAFC a big step closer to the knockout stages of the MLS Is Back tournament, while the Galaxy, with their second loss in as many tries in Orlando, moved a big step closer to elimination.

In Saturday’s other Group F game, the unbeaten Portland Timbers rode goals from Diego Valeri and Jeremy Ebobisse to a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo, clinching a berth in the second round.

The top two teams from each of six groups, plus the four best third-place teams, advance to the next stage of MLS’ return-to-play tournament. LAFC, second in the group, finish the first round Thursday against Portland needing a point to advance. The Galaxy — 0-2 in Orlando and 0-3-1 on the season, the worst start in franchise history — need a win in their group-play final with Houston, plus a lot of help, to avoid elimination.

An early exit might not be the worst of the Galaxy’s problem, though. They came to Orlando down one designated player, having left captain Jonathan dos Santos back in Southern California following surgery to repair a sports hernia. Now they’re missing another after Hernández, the team’s $6-million man, tweaked a calf in training Thursday. He is expected to be out two to four weeks.

Without him, the Galaxy had their most offensive performance of the season, matching their season total of two goals in the first 31 minutes alone, scoring on an own goal and a penalty kick. LAFC matched that with Rossi’s two goals.

The Galaxy’s first score was a gift, with LAFC’s Latif Blessing sticking his right foot in the way of a Sebastian Lleget pass on the edge of the six-yard box and deflecting it past keeper Pablo Sisniega. The second came when Cristian Pavón went one for two on penalty kicks, getting stopped by Sisniega on his first try but making good on his second attempt after Sisniega was ruled to have left his line early.

Rossi scored on a penalty kick of his own in the 13th minute, then evened the score in first-half stoppage time, left-footing in the rebound of a Bradley Wright-Phillips shot.

Wright-Phillips put LAFC in front to stay early in the second half, toying with defender Giancarlo Gonzalez before rolling the ball in from the top of the box for his second goal in as many games. Rossi then scored insurance goals in the 76th and 90th minutes — giving him five for the tournament.

Mohamed El-Munir also scored late, bending in a left-footed shot from distance in the 80th minute.