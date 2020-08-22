Galaxy defeat rival LAFC before no fans at Banc of California Stadium

A first-half goal from Ethan Zubak and a second-half score from Sebastian Lletget carried the Galaxy to a 2-0 win over neighborhood rival LAFC on a hot, steamy Saturday afternoon in an empty Banc of California Stadium.

Teenage winger Julian Araujo set up both goals to pick up his second and third career assists for the Galaxy (1-3-2), who ended a six-game winless streak dating to last season.

For LAFC (2-1-3), beaten for the first time this year, the game might not be the most important thing it lost because Carlos Vela, the league’s reigning MVP, limped off the field in the 58th minute favoring his left knee.

Vela hadn’t played in more than five months, passing up last month’s MLS Is Back tournament in Florida to stay with his wife, who is dealing with a difficult pregnancy. He was never a factor Saturday, managing just one shot before leaving, and his status for Wednesday’s game with Real Salt Lake is unknown.

LAFC lacked pace and rhythm in the first half, its worst 45 minutes of the season, and the Galaxy took advantage with Zubak giving his team a 1-0 lead by heading home a long cross from Araujo in the 26th minute. It was Zubak’s first MLS goal.

The sequence started with Lletget pushing a corner kick to Cristian Pavón, who sent the ball on to Araujo moving toward the right side of the penalty area. A major LAFC breakdown left four Galaxy players charging unmarked into the six-yard box, and Araujo’s bending right-footed feed found Zubak in the center of that group for the uncontested header.

The second half was even worse for LAFC, which couldn’t break down a Galaxy defense that clogged the passing lanes by bunching its back line and midfielders deep in their defensive end. As a result, LAFC was outshot 10-9 and managed to put only three shots on target.

Lletget wasted little time doubling the lead, scoring nine minutes after the intermission. Again the goal was made possible by Araujo, whose low one-hop cross from the right wing set Lletget up for a right-footed volley and his first score of the season.

Four minutes later, Vela hobbled to the LAFC locker room favoring his left knee.

Lletget nearly had a second goal in the 81st minute, but his left-footed try at the near post was batted away on a spectacular save by LAFC keeper Kenneth Vermeer.

The win was the Galaxy’s first at Banc of California Stadium, where the game was played without fans because of COVID-19. It was just the third regular-season loss at home in as many years for LAFC.