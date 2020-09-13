Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Galaxy and Earthquakes play to scoreless draw

Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham rolls the ball to a teammate during a game against Portland in July.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 13, 2020
10:43 PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. — 

David Bingham made two saves to help the Galaxy to a scoreless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.

The Galaxy (4-3-3) stretched their unbeaten streak to six but had their four-match win streak snapped. Los Angeles has outscored opponents 11-4 during the stretch.

San Jose (2-4-4) hasn’t won since returning from the MLS is Back tournament, losing three of five matches, including a 7-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Thursday night.

Andy Rios’ goal in the 89th minute for San Jose was called back due to offsides. Jackson Yueill had a clear shot in the 34th from inside the 18-yard box, but Bingham deflected the ball away. Guram Kashia had the Earthquakes’ only other shot on target.

Daniel Vega made two saves for the Earthquakes. Vega stopped Sebastian Lletget’s near-post header from the center of the 6-yard box. Lletget scored twice in the Galaxy’s 3-0 over Los Angeles FC on Sept. 6.

