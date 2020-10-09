Galaxy’s game at Colorado postponed when Rapids player tests positive for COVID-19

The Galaxy’s MLS match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday in Commerce City, Colo., has been postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for COVID-19. The postponement is the fourth in as many games for Colorado, which hasn’t played since Sept. 23.

The Rapids have had five players and 12 staff members test positive since that game, according to the Denver Post. As a result, the team has trained just three times in the last 17 days.

No makeup date has been set for the Galaxy match. With the previous postponements, the Rapids have 10 matches to play and not enough open dates to play them before the season concludes Nov. 8. If the Rapids (5-4-4) cannot make up all their postponed games — including one with LAFC — before Nov. 8, they could have to play them between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs Nov. 20.

MLS also could rank teams in the Western Conference based on points per game rather than on total points. The top eight teams in the 12-team conference make the playoffs.

The Galaxy (4-8-3), who had been scheduled to fly to Denver on Friday, learned of the postponement before leaving for the airport. The team has lost five in a row to fall to the bottom of the conference standings. It next plays Wednesday at home against the San Jose Earthquakes.