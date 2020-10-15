Soccer to watch on TV: Liverpool vs. Everton in Merseyside Derby

A very early Derby game with historic implications in England and another chance at a first for an American in Spain highlight the televised soccer offerings from Europe this weekend:

EPL: It’s been more than 50 years since Everton opened a season with four consecutive league wins, as it has this year. The last time the Toffees started 5-0, World War II was still more than a year away. Everton can match that Saturday when it plays host to Liverpool (3-1-0), the reigning league champion, in the most anticipated Merseyside Derby in years (NBCSN, Universo, 4:30 a.m. PT). Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 10 meetings with its neighbor from the south side of Stanley Park. However, Everton comes into this meeting with the EPL’s leading scorer in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose six goals are one better than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Also Saturday, Manchester City (1-1-1) welcomes Arsenal (3-1-0) to the Etihad (Ch. 4, Universo, 9:30 a.m. PT). City likely will be missing midfield playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who sustained a leg injury while on international duty with Belgium.

La Liga: U.S. defender Sergiño Dest could get his first start when Barcelona (2-0-1) visits Getafe (2-1-1) on Saturday (BeIN Sports, noon PT). Dest became the first American to play for Barca when he made a 15-minute appearance in the team’s draw with Sevilla earlier this month.