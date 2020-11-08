Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Soccer

Galaxy’s season ends with 3-0 loss to Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Erik Godoy and Galaxy midfielder Yony Gonzalez battle for the ball
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Erik Godoy, left, and Galaxy midfielder Yony Gonzalez battle for the ball during the Galaxy’ 3-0 loss Sunday.
(Steve Dipaola / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — 

Fredy Montero scored twice and the Vancouver Whitecaps wrapped up the season with a 3-0 victory over the Galaxy on Sunday.

Both teams went into the match already eliminated from the playoffs.

Vancouver (9-14-0) had an especially tough season. Because of travel restrictions, the Whitecaps had to play “home” games at Portland’s Providence Park, home of the Timbers.

Highlights from the Galaxy’s 3-0 season-ending loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

Then MLS adjusted the standings to reflect points per game, rather than total points, to even the field because teams missed games because of positive COVID-19 results. As a result, the Whitecaps finished just outside the playoff picture in ninth place.

Looking to finish on a high note, the Whitecaps took the early lead on Lucas Cavallini’s goal in the 24th minute. Montero added a second goal in the 43rd and closed out scoring with another in stoppage time.

The Galaxy were hurt in the 41st minute when Julian Araujo was sent off with a red card, putting Los Angeles down a player for the rest of the way.

The Galaxy wrap up the season 6-12-4.

Soccer
