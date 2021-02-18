Angel City FC signs deal with DoorDash as primary kit sponsor

Angel City FC, which will begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2022, has signed food-delivery service DoorDash as its primary kit sponsor.

A formal announcement of the multi-year deal between the San Francisco-based company and Southern California’s newest professional sports franchise is expected to be made Thursday.

DoorDash’s primary logo will appear at the mid-center position of Angel City’s home and away jerseys as well as on travel clothing and replica first-team jerseys available to fans. The team colors, crest, kit and logo merchandise will be unveiled this summer, an Angel City spokeswoman said.

As part of any sponsorship deal, Angel City requires partners to allocate 10% of the value of their deal to local causes through product, asset or monetary donations. To meet its obligation, DoorDash will work with the club to address food insecurity in Southern California by delivering 250,000 meals to those in need during the first year of their partnership.

Advertisement

“I’ve always loved the ability of sports to connect communities and make a positive impact,” Tony Xu, the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, said in a statement. “This partnership will uniquely merge food, sport and culture as we work together to give back to the Los Angeles community we serve and level the playing field for all.”

Xu grew up washing dishes beside his mother in a Chinese restaurant, which is where he got the idea for a food-delivery service. To mark the partnership with Angel City, DoorDash will donate $5 for each order placed Thursday to local restaurants owned or led by women.