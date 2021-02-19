Everton, Liverpool renew Merseyside Derby with EPL standing on line

A long-running neighborhood feud between two of England’s most iconic clubs and a battle for supremacy in France’s Ligue 1 highlight the televised soccer action from Europe this weekend.

EPL: The Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool, separated by the width of Stanley Park, is the longest-running top-flight derby in England, dating to 1894. Everton won that first meeting 3-0 but the last two renewals of the rivalry have ended in draws. There’s more than bragging rights on the line this weekend since defending league champion Liverpool (11-6-7) and Everton (11-8-4) enter Saturday’s game (Ch. 4, Universo, 9:30 p.m. PT) separated by just three points in the table, with neither in position to grab a European tournament spot next season. The game will feel different in an empty Goodison Park, plus neither side has won a league game in Liverpool since December, a streak of 10 matches combined. The game will feature two of the EPL’s top scorers in Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (17 goals) and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (13).

Ligue 1: Lille (16-2-7) has spent just two weeks outside the top two spots in the French table since September. But its lead was down to a point over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain (17-5-3) entering the weekend. Anything short of a win at relegation-endangered Lorient (6-13-5) on Sunday (BeIN Sports, 8 a.m. PT) leaves Lille’s lead in danger when PSG plays host to fourth-place Monaco (15-6-4) at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1’s final game of the weekend later Sunday (BeIN Sports, noon PT). PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, who had a hat trick in his team’s Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday, leads Ligue 1 with 16 goals. Teammate Angel Di Maria is tied for the lead in assists with eight. However, PSG will be without Neymar, who remains sidelined with an adductor injury.