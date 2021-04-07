‘96 till infinity: Galaxy go back to roots with retro collection

The Galaxy were one of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer 26 years ago. The league is celebrating its inception with a “Since ’96" clothing collection released in collaboration with Mitchell & Ness and New Era.

The Galaxy’s collection features a shirt with green, yellow, red and black color-blocking reminiscent of the club’s inaugural kits. Other items include green, black and yellow long-sleeve shirts and polos, a blue satin jacket, black and green hats and a green beanie with a pompom on top. Prices run from $25.99 for a black adjustable hat to $119.99 for a windbreaker.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝟗𝟔 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧



Throwing it back to our roots 💚🖤 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 6, 2021

The Galaxy played their first game in April 1996 at the Rose Bowl, which was their home for nearly a decade before they got their own stadium (now known as Dignity Health Sports Park) in 2003.

The club rose to prominence with help of Cobi Jones, who scored the first goal that spring day and went on to play 11 years with the Galaxy. Ecuador’s Eduardo Hurtado also made an impact, scoring 21 goals as they marched to an MLS Cup appearance in their first season. The team won its first championship in 2002 before becoming the winningest franchise in the league, winning their fifth MLS Cup in 2014.

Ten other clubs are included in the “Since ’96" campaign, including D.C. United, who have four championships,, the Seattle Sounders and the Colorado Rapids. Teams getting a true throwback treatment complete with name switches include FC Dallas as the Burn, Sporting Kansas City as the Wiz, the Vancouver 86ers as the Whitecaps and the San Jose Earthquakes as the Clash.

Advertisement

Galaxy Giddy About Future Galaxy Giddy About Future With the rare luxury of returning everyone and the ’03 MLS Cup in its stadium, team likes its chances to defend title.

After spending last year in the MLS bubble in Orlando, the Galaxy will open the 2021 season April 18 on the road against Inter Miami. Their home opener will be April 25 when they host the New York Red Bulls. They will play LAFC in El Tráfico three times.