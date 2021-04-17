LAFC wins season opener against Austin FC after Carlos Vela exits early

LAFC enjoyed one of the best three-year starts of any expansion franchise in Major League Soccer history. Since it began play in 2018, no team has more regular-season wins, points or goals than LAFC.

What it doesn’t have is an MLS Cup and the window to make that happen may be closing, putting added importance on a season LAFC opened Saturday with a shaky 2-0 win over Austin FC, the league’s latest expansion team.

Only seven players remain from LAFC’s first roster and with some in that core — midfielders Eduard Atuesta and Latif Blessing and forward Diego Rossi — repeatedly being linked to transfers overseas, it’s clear the band won’t be together much longer.

And what’s looking to be the team’s farewell didn’t get off to the start coach Bob Bradley had hoped: Rossi, the league’s reigning Golden Boot winner, sat out with a sore left hamstring, while captain Carlos Vela, who holds the single-season scoring record, didn’t last much longer, leaving midway through the first half after tweaking his knee reaching for a pass.

LAFC is the first team in MLS history with back-to-back scoring champions, yet 22 minutes into its season opener, neither one was on the field. Even without its offensive leaders, LAFC was hardly punchless, outshooting Austin 24-12, although few of those were dangerous tries, with Austin keeper Brad Stuver making seven saves.

Playing before a socially distanced crowd of 4,900, the first supporters to attend a game at Banc of California Stadium in more than 400 days, LAFC finally beat the Austin defense in the 61st minute when a right-footed shot from Corey Baird deflected off the leg of defender Nick Lima and in at the right post for Baird’s first LAFC goal.

Danny Musovski set up the score, holding off a defender and slipping a pass to Baird, who was given too much space about five yards outside the box. Lima rushed to cut down the gap, but Baird’s low shot struck him below the knee and changed directions, ricocheting in past a diving Stuver.

Fans sit in groups while watching LAFC play Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

LAFC keeper Pablo Sisniega, who had an otherwise quiet afternoon, then protected that lead with a stout stop in the final minute of regulation for the second of his three saves. LAFC followed with a breakaway that ended with second-half substitute José Cifuentes tapping the ball into an open net for an insurance goal.

Austin, the 10th team to join MLS in the last decade, expanding the league to 27 teams, won the possession battle over the full 90 minutes. But it was overwhelmed in the second 45 minutes when it was outshot 13-7.

By then Vela was long gone, having hurt himself landing awkwardly when he lunged for a pass from Baird deep in Austin’s penalty area. He lay on the turf for a few moments before limping past the end line and waving for a trainer. A minute later, as Vela, walking normally again, signaled to the officials that he wanted to come back in, Bradley sent teenager Kwadwo Opoku on in his place.

When a frustrated Vela reached the LAFC bench, he handed the captain’s armband to Bradley and walked away.

Saturday’s victory was Bradley’s 171st as an MLS coach, breaking a tie with Dominic Kinnear for third on the all-time list.