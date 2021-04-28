Galaxy sign French defender Séga Coulibaly to bolster roster

The MLS season is already two games old, but the Galaxy continue to build out their roster, signing French defender Séga Coulibaly to a two-year contract Wednesday while moving closer to a deal with forward Augustine Williams.

Coulibaly, 24, a former French youth international, played a career-high 22 games for Nancy of the second-tier Ligue 2 this season. The financial terms of his deal with the Galaxy were not released.

Coulibaly, who was born in Mali but has French citizenship, is the third French player to sign with the Galaxy this winter, following wingers Samuel Grandsir, 24, and Kévin Cabral, 21. In addition Cabral’s twin brother Rémi signed to play with Galaxy II, the MLS club’s affiliate in the second-division USL Championship.

Grandsir started in each of the Galaxy’s first two games but the Cabrals and Coulibaly have not yet arrived in the U.S., pending visa paperwork.

Advertisement

When the signing of Williams is complete, it will bring to 13 the number of players — representing eight countries — the Galaxy have added this winter in their first season under coach Greg Vanney. The full impact of those additions might not be felt for weeks, however, since the team has yet to see Coulibaly and Cabral in person while Irish defender Derrick Williams, who is injured, and Augustine Williams, 23, have yet to play.

Coulibaly and Derrick Williams are both center backs while Augustine Williams, 23, who is from Sierra Leone, is a forward who spent the last two seasons with Galaxy II.

The Galaxy, who opened their season with 3-2 wins over Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls, are the only MLS team with six points after two weeks. They will go for a third straight win Sunday in Seattle.