Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Chicharito, Carlos Vela are highest-paid MLS players

Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez reacts gleefully after scoring a goal.
Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez reacts after scoring a goal. He has much to celebrate as one of the top-paid players in the MLS.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Share

Southern California is where the money is in Major League Soccer, with the region’s two teams boasting the two highest-paid players in the league, according to salary information released Thursday by the league’s players’ association.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela has the highest guaranteed salary in MLS at $6.3 million and the Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández has the highest base pay at $6 million. Vela’s base salary is $4.5 million.

Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín is the next-best-paid player, with a base salary of $5.1 million and guaranteed compensation of $5.794 million.

Toronto’s Jozy Altidore is the only American in the top 28 of the salary list; he is guaranteed $3.6 million. Seventy-two players will make at least $1 million in guaranteed pay in 2021, up from 58 in 2019, the last year for which salary data is available.

Advertisement

Guaranteed compensation includes a player’s base salary and bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. So if a player has a multi-year contract with a signing bonus, the value of that bonus is divided by the length of the contract and that value is included in the guaranteed compensation number each year.

Sports

Soccer newsletter: What we learned from the first El Tráfico of the season

CARSON, CA - MAY 08: Jonathan dos Santos #8 is shirtless as Javier Hernandez #14 of Los Angeles Galaxy congratulates him on his goal against the Los Angeles FC in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 8, 2021 in Carson, California. The Galaxy won 2-1. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Sports

Soccer newsletter: What we learned from the first El Tráfico of the season

The Galaxy may be for real, LAFC may be in trouble. But it’s still too early to know for sure.

The average base salary for senior roster non-designated players is $398,725, more than double what it was five years ago.

The Galaxy also have the third-highest team payroll at $16.8 million, trailing only Inter Miami ($17.8 million) and Toronto ($17 million). LAFC ranks sixth with a base payroll of $14.9 million.

After Hernández, the Galaxy have two other millionaires in designated players Jonathan dos Santos ($2 million) and the newly signed Kévin Cabral ($1.44 million) who could make his MLS debut Saturday against Austin FC. The team has three other players earning more than $900,000 in guaranteed compensation – midfielders Samuel Grandsir and Sebastian Lletget and defender Giancarlo González.

LAFC is paying Brian Rodríguez, currently on loan to Almeria of the Spanish second division, $1.04 million in guaranteed money. Diego Rossi, the reigning MLS scoring champion, will make $1.052 million. With Vela injured, LAFC’s starting lineup averages $386,545 in base pay, slightly lower than the league average.

Galaxy salaries

Players listed with position, base salary and guaranteed compensation:

NickDePuyD$81,375.00$81,375.00
Carlos MiguelHarveyD-M$81,375.00$81,375.00
JonathanKlinsmannGK$81,375.00$81,375.00
EricLopezGK$81,375.00$81,375.00
KaiKoreniukM-F$85,444.00$85,444.00
JustinVom SteegGK$85,444.00$85,444.00
AdamSaldanaM$81,375.00$87,309.00
MarcusFerkranusD$90,000.00$103,625.00
JalenNealD$90,000.00$103,625.00
EfrainAlvarezM$110,004.00$114,738.00
CameronDunbarF$100,000.00$116,750.00
EthanZubakF$130,000.00$133,125.00
DaniloAcostaD$135,000.00$135,000.00
JulianAraujoD$140,000.00$146,250.00
JonathanPerezM$125,000.00$146,750.00
OnielFisherD$140,000.00$147,625.00
SachaKljestanM$247,350.00$247,350.00
DanielSteresD$375,000.00$393,750.00
VictorVázquezM$400,000.00$439,167.00
JorgeVillafañaD$450,000.00$486,667.00
JonathanBondGK$450,000.00$501,875.00
DerrickWilliamsD$750,000.00$821,458.00
GiancarloGonzálezD$850,000.00$919,583.00
SebastianLletgetM$800,000.00$923,750.00
SamuelGrandsirM-F$850,000.00$938,427.00
KévinCabralF$1,440,000.00$1,440,000.00
Jonathandos SantosM$2,000,000.00$2,000,000.00
JavierHernández F$6,000,000.00

$6,000,000.00

Advertisement

LAFC salaries

Players listed with position, base salary and guaranteed compensation:

CalJenningsF$81,375.00$81,375.00
AntonioLeoneD-M$81,375.00$83,375.00
DannyMusovskiF$85,444.00$85,444.00
TomasRomeroGK$81,375.00$86,375.00
BryceDukeM$90,000.00$90,000.00
ChristianTorresF$79,738.00$90,968.00
MohamedTraoreD$91,444.00$91,444.00
ErikDuenasD$90,444.00$92,444.00
RaheemEdwardsD-M$96,375.00$96,375.00
JordanHarveyD$110,000.00$110,000.00
KwadwoOpokuF$81,375.00$122,430.00
PabloSisniegaGK$150,000.00$150,000.00
MarcoFarfanD$190,000.00$190,000.00
TristanBlackmonD$193,000.00$203,000.00
EddieSeguraD$200,000.00$224,000.00
Mark-AnthonyKayeM$235,625.00$247,188.00
LatifBlessingM$360,000.00$376,667.00
CoreyBairdF$365,000.00$396,031.00
JoseCifuentesM$367,875.00$411,750.00
DiegoPalaciosD$432,000.00$456,000.00
JesusMurilloD$400,000.00$459,500.00
KimMoon-HwanD-M$500,000.00$524,000.00
FranciscoGinellaM$425,000.00$547,250.00
EduardAtuestaM$550,000.00$568,000.00
KennethVermeerGK$750,000.00$756,000.00
BrianRodríguezF$700,000.00$1,039,800.00
DiegoRossiF$1,000,000.00$1,052,000.00
CarlosVelaF$4,500,000.00$6,300,000.00
Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
Advertisement