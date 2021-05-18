Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Mexican national team to play in Los Angeles on July 3

Mexico's soccer team poses on the field
Mexico’s team pose for a photo before their CONCACAF Gold Cup final match against the United States in July 2019.
(Nam Y. Huh / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
The Mexican national team will play in Southern California for the first time in more than two years when it meets Nigeria on July 3 at the Coliseum.

Mexico’s last game in Southern California was a 7-0 blitz of Cuba in its opening game of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Mexico hasn’t played in the Coliseum since May 2017, when it beat Croatia 2-1.

The Nigeria match is the fourth of five friendlies Mexico will play in the U.S. this year, in addition to June’s Nations League finals in Denver and July’s Gold Cup. The tour begins May 29 against Iceland in Arlington, Texas, and also includes June dates with Honduras (in Atlanta) and Panama (in Nashville)

Mexico is No. 11 in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Tickets for the Coliseum match go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. PDT time at mextour.org.

