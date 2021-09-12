Cristian Arango scores twice in LAFC’s win over Real Salt Lake

The pulse may be weak and the heartbeat faint, but LAFC’s playoff hopes are far from dead. And you can credit Cristian Arango for giving the team new life.

The Colombian newcomer scored a pair of first-half goals Sunday, sparking a 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake that lifted the team into eighth place in the Western Conference table. Goal differential is the only thing keeping it from the seventh and final playoff berth.

When Arango joined the team a month ago, LAFC was four games into an eight-game winless streak. But with Arango starting — and scoring in — the last three, LAFC is unbeaten.

What more proof LAFC’s fortunes have changed? The deciding goal Sunday was a gift, with Real Salt Lake’s Tori Datkovic missing keeper David Ochoa with a soft backpass, sending the ball into the goal and sending LAFC off with the victory instead.

Advertisement

But that mistake might not have mattered if not for Arango, who has provided the offensive spark the team was missing.

With Carlos Vela, the 2019 league scoring leader, out most of the season with injury, LAFC hadn’t scored more than two goals in a game before Arango arrived. In his last three starts, the team hasn’t scored fewer than three.

But the road ahead gets tougher, which will test a team that has grown markedly younger as the season has progressed. LAFC has seen seven players make their MLS debuts this season and the lineup it started Sunday included a teenager and two 20-year-olds and had an average age of 23.

That makes the 26-year-old Arango, who spent the last two seasons with Millonarios in Colombia’s first division, a veteran. And he wasted little time in getting his new team started Sunday, giving LAFC a lead just 20 seconds after referee Ted Unkel’s opening whistle.

That was quick! 😱



Chicho Arango puts @LAFC ahead early! pic.twitter.com/FOpEUrw67e — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 13, 2021

Teammate Bryce Duke sent a low feed into the box for Danny Musovski but Salt Lake defender Justen Glad got a boot on, redirecting it directly into the part of the onrushing Arango, who reached back with his left foot to control it, then used his right foot to push a shot past keeper David Ochoa.

It was the quickest goal in team history and the eighth-fastest in MLS history.

Damir Kreilach evened things for Salt Lake in the 28th minute, bending a right-footed shot from outside the box just under the crossbar. But the tie didn’t last long with Arango, surrounded by a trio of defenders, leaping to head in a cross from fellow Colombian Eduard Atuesta.

Advertisement

A giveaway by Duke three minutes into the second half set up a game-tying breakaway that ended with Anderson Julio knocking into an Albert Rusnak through ball from the center of the box.

The next goal, in the 59th minute, was also scored by Real Salt but it counted for the opponent, with Datkovic giving LAFC its second score on an own goal in six games.

It also gave LAFC (8-9-6) its second two-game winning streak of the season. But the team it hasn’t won on the road in more than three months and it plays three away games – at Austin, Portland and San Jose – in an 11-day span before returning home briefly at the end of September.

LAFC has lost just twice in 13 tries at Banc of California Stadium.

Advertisement

Although the team announced a crowd of 22,130 -- a sellout crowd -- based on tickets distributed, several thousand of the stadium’s 22,000 seats were empty.