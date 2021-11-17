Angel City FC unveils franchise’s first jersey

Angel City FC, Los Angeles’ newest professional sports franchise, has hired a coach, signed a player and moved closer to finalizing a deal for a training complex during the past three months. Now the team has something to wear as well after introducing its first-year home kit at an invitation-only event at Banc of California Stadium on Monday.

The jersey, made by Nike, was unveiled publicly Wednesday morning.

The primary color of the kit is black with the embroidered crest and sponsor name in sol rosa, a pink-tinted hue unique to Angel City. The jersey, made from recycled material, also contains vertical lines of a geometric sunrise pattern in sol rosa. It is intended to evoke the rising sun, representing the start of a new day with the return of women’s soccer to Los Angeles.

Angel City FC unveils the team’s inaugural home jersey at the Banc of California Stadium. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The angle of the pattern mirrors that of the official city flag of Los Angeles. The jersey’s design features breathable side panels and Nike Dri-FIT technology. The team’s mantra — volemos, Spanish for “let’s fly” — is stitched into the nape of the neck.

The team’s secondary, or road, jersey will be revealed at a later date.

Angel City, led by Christen Press, a Southern California native and women’s national team standout, will begin play in NWSL next spring, bringing top-tier women’s soccer back to Los Angeles after a 12-year absence. The Los Angeles Sol played one season in the WPS, winning the regular-season championship in 2009 before folding in the winter of 2010.

The kit, like the team’s crest, is the product of a collaboration between the team and its growing supporter base, founder and president Julie Uhrman said.

“We even included our supporters in the design of the crest and had focus groups with them talking about colors. And what did they feel represented Los Angeles. And what did they want to see in the club,” she said. “So we engage them often and early.”

Angel City says it has sold more than 12,000 season tickets for its 12 home games, which will be played at 22,500-seat Banc of California Stadium.