Bob Bradley is out as LAFC coach after four seasons

LAFC and Bob Bradley, the only manager the MLS franchise has ever had, are parting company after four seasons. The team confirmed Thursday that Bradley, the third-winningest coach in league history, is out after missing the playoffs in his fourth season.

Bradley led LAFC to a Supporters’ Shield title in 2019, when the team posted what was then the best regular-season record in league history. LAFC, hampered by injuries to its Carlos Vela, its MVP forward, and its best midfielder and defender in Eduard Atuesta and Eddie Segura respectively, finished 2021 12-13-9 and ninth in the West Conference table.

The coach led LAFC to a 58-34-32 record and 206 points in his four years, winning the Supporter’s Shield in his second season when the team matched an MLS record with 85 goals. LAFC to the CONCACAF Champions League final last season, becoming the first MLS team to defeat three Liga MX Clubs in a single tournament

Bradley, 63, coached the Chicago Fire to an MLS title in its inaugural season in 1998 before leaving for the national team, taking the U.S. to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He also coached the Egyptian national team during qualifying for the 2014 World Cup. As a club coach, he worked in Norway at Stabaek, with French second-division club Le Havre and in 2016 at Swansea City, becoming the only American to manage in the English Premier League.

He is a three-time MLS coach of the year and he trails only former Galaxy managers Bruce Arena and Sigi Schmid on the league’s all-time wins list.