Angel City FC to host inaugural regular-season game vs. North Carolina on April 29

Angel City will kick off the 10th NWSL regular season on April 29 against the North Carolina Courage at Banc of California Stadium.

With Angel City and the San Diego Wave joining the league this season, NWSL will field a record 12 teams playing a balanced schedule, facing the 11 other teams twice, once on the road and once at home. Angel City will conclude its inaugural regular season in Chicago on Oct. 2.

San Diego will open its first season May 1 on the road against the Houston Dash. The Wave will play their home opener May 7 against NY/NJ Gotham at their temporary home at the University of San Diego. The Wave will play their final game at home against North Carolina on Sept. 30.

Angel City and San Diego will play the first competitive matches in either team’s history Saturday when they face each other in the Challenge Cup tournament at Cal State Fullerton.

Angel City will play the Wave at Banc of California on July 9 and in the first game at SnapDragon Stadium in San Diego on Sept. 17. The Wave’s permanent home on the campus of San Diego State is scheduled to open in early September.