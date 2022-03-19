Advertisement
Soccer

Galaxy fail to capitalize on scoring chances in 1-0 loss to Orlando City

Orlando City midfielder Júnior Urso and Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson collide.
Orlando City midfielder Júnior Urso, center left, and Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson collide as they jump for the ball during the first half of the Galaxy’s 1-0 loss Saturday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Facundo Torres scored his first career MLS goal on a header in the 10th minute and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City SC earned a 1-0 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Ercan Kara got an assist on the goal for Orlando (2-1-1).

The Galaxy (2-2-0) outshot Orlando 13-6, including a 10-3 advantage in the first half.

Gallese and Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond each had two saves.

