Galaxy fail to capitalize on scoring chances in 1-0 loss to Orlando City
Facundo Torres scored his first career MLS goal on a header in the 10th minute and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City SC earned a 1-0 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Ercan Kara got an assist on the goal for Orlando (2-1-1).
The Galaxy (2-2-0) outshot Orlando 13-6, including a 10-3 advantage in the first half.
Gallese and Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond each had two saves.
Fans can watch the first NWSL match played in California on Saturday when Angel City hosts the San Diego Wave to open a preseason tournament.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.