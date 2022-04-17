Ismael Tajouri’s highlight-worthy goal pushes LAFC past Sporting Kansas City
Ismael Tajouri’s goal proved to be pivotal as LAFC picked up a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
Tajouri’s goal put LAFC (5-1-1) on top for good at 2-1 in the 70th minute. Diego Palacios got an assist on the goal.
Christian Arango and Jose Cifuentes also scored for LAFC.
LAFC outshot Sporting K.C. 15-9, with four shots on goal to two for Sporting K.C.
Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Tim Melia saved one of the four shots he faced for Sporting K.C.
LAFC plays its next MLS match at Cincinnati on April 24. Sporting K.C. will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
