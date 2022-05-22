Advertisement
Galaxy can’t capitalize on chances in 3-0 loss to Houston

Houston Dynamo midfielder Memo Rodríguez tries to block a kick by Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez.
Houston Dynamo midfielder Memo Rodríguez, left, tries to block a kick by Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez during the first half of the Galaxy’ 3-0 loss Sunday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Sebastian Ferreira notched a goal and two assists and Steve Clark turned away all nine shots he faced as the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Galaxy on Sunday.

Ferreira staked the Dynamo (5-5-3) to an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute. Ferreira notched assists in the second half on goals by Tyler Pasher in the 58th minute and Thorleifur Ulfarsson in the 62nd.

Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist deflects a shot by Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez.
Houston Dynamo defender Adam Lundqvist, right, deflects a shot by Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez during the first half Sunday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Galaxy (6-5-2) outshot the Dynamo 16-13 and had a 9-8 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond stopped five of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.

