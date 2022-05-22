Galaxy can’t capitalize on chances in 3-0 loss to Houston
Sebastian Ferreira notched a goal and two assists and Steve Clark turned away all nine shots he faced as the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Galaxy on Sunday.
Ferreira staked the Dynamo (5-5-3) to an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute. Ferreira notched assists in the second half on goals by Tyler Pasher in the 58th minute and Thorleifur Ulfarsson in the 62nd.
The Galaxy (6-5-2) outshot the Dynamo 16-13 and had a 9-8 edge in shots on goal.
Jonathan Bond stopped five of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.
