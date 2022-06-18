Cristian Arango scores late goal to help LAFC salvage a draw with Seattle
Cristian Arango scored the equalizer for LAFC in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.
Arango’s game-tying goal came in the 79th minute for Western Conference-leading LAFC (9-3-3). On the run, he pushed a header to the upper left corner of the net past the reach of Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
Albert Rusnak scored for the Sounders (6-6-2) in the 58th minute after intercepting a pass from LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is among the 16 venues selected to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Sounders outshot LAFC 12-9, with five shots on goal to seven for LAFC.
Frei saved six of the seven shots he faced for the Sounders, including a remarkable double-save in the 63rd minute. Crepeau made four saves for LAFC.
The Sounders play at home on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City. LAFC will host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.
