Gareth Bale scores his first LAFC goal in victory over Sporting Kansas City

Gareth Bale, a 33-year-old who starred in European soccer, subbed on in the 65th minute and scored his first MLS goal and LAFC beat Sporting Kansas City 2-0 at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday night.

Bale, who signed with LAFC on June 27, slipped a left-footed shot inside the lower right post to make it 2-0 in the 83rd.

He made his MLS debut last Sunday when he subbed on in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 win over Nashville — his first competitive action since April 9, when he played in the closing minutes of a La Liga game for Real Madrid.

Maxime Crepeau stopped each of the three shots he faced for LAFC and his six shutouts this season match his career high.

Cristian Arango’s team-leading ninth goal of the season put LAFC (14-4-3) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 56th minute. Kwadwo Opoku got an assist on the goal.

LAFC held a 13-11 edge in shots on Sporting KC (5-13-5), with five shots on goal to three for Sporting KC.

Tim Melia, who missed each of the last three games because of a shoulder injury, started for Sporting KC and stopped both of the two shots he faced but left in the 53th minute due to an apparent hamstring injury. John Pulskamp subbed on and, about three minutes later, Arango opened the scoring.

Up next for LAFC is a matchup Friday against the Seattle Sounders at home, and Sporting KC plays Austin on Saturday.