Galaxy’s struggles continue in shutout loss to Dallas FC
Franco Jara score and Maarten Paes made four saves to lead Dallas FC to a 1-0 victory Saturday night over the Galaxy.
Jara scored in the ninth minute to give Dallas (9-6-8) a 1-0 lead. Marco Farfan had an assist on the goal.
Dallas outshot the Galaxy (9-10-3) 15-10, with seven shots on goal to three for the Galaxy.
The Galaxy’s recent slide out of MLS relevance has happened amid LAFC’s surge in Los Angeles. Is there a quick fix for the Galaxy’s issues?
Paes saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved seven of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.
Up next for Dallas is a matchup Tuesday with the Seattle Sounders on the road, while the Galaxy visit Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
