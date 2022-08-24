LAFC sending Brian Rodríguez to Mexico’s Club América, Galaxy adding Martín Cáceres

With the deadline for MLS teams to freeze their rosters nine days away, LAFC and the Galaxy made major moves Wednesday, with LAFC transferring designated player Brian Rodríguez to Mexico’s Club América and the Galaxy adding Uruguayan international Martín Cáceres.

For LAFC (18-5-3), moving Rodríguez, 22, clears a roster spot and opens the way for the team to sign free-agent Spanish winger Cristian Tello, 31, to a multiyear deal. This has been a productive summer for LAFC general manager John Thorrington, who added five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale, Euro champion Giorgio Chiellini and Gabon national team forward Denis Bouanga to a team that led the league before any of those deals were done.

Cáceres, 35, a defender who has played for Barcelona, Juventus and Sevilla and in three World Cups for Uruguay, signed with the Galaxy for the remainder of the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023. Cáceres signed as a free agent and the deal was financed without allocation money, meaning his annual salary is less than the maximum MLS budget charge of $612,500.

In the last seven weeks the Galaxy (10-11-4) have added Uruguayan midfielder Gastón Brugman and former Barcelona playmaker Riqui Puig.

