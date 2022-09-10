LAFC’s Lone Star State woes continue in loss to FC Dallas
Jesus Ferreira scored two goals in the closing minutes of a 2-1 win for FC Dallas over LAFC on Saturday.
Ferreira tied the game with a goal in the 78th minute and scored again in the 81st to put Dallas (13-8-10) ahead 2-1.
Cristian Arango scored in first-half stoppage time for LAFC (19-8-3).
LAFC has lost all three of its matches in Texas this season.
Dallas outshot LAFC 13-9, with eight shots on goal to two for LAFC.
Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Maxime Crepeau saved six of the eight shots he faced for LAFC.
Dallas next plays on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes on the road, and LAFC will visit Minnesota United on Tuesday.
