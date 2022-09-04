Ryan Hollingshead and Cristian Arango spearhead LAFC’s second-half surge in win
Highlights from LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday
Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday night.
LAFC (19-7-3) moved into a tie for the Supporters’ Shield (most regular-season points) with the Philadelphia Union.
Michael Erush was named Cal State L.A. men’s soccer coach weeks after the Golden Eagles won the NCAA Division II title. His lineup features many new faces.
The loss leaves RSL (11-9-9) tied with Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland defeated Atlanta 2-1 on Sunday. The regular season ends in early October.
Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Dallas and RSL hosts D.C. United.
