Ryan Hollingshead and Cristian Arango spearhead LAFC’s second-half surge in win

Highlights from LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Sunday

Associated Press
Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Sunday night.

LAFC (19-7-3) moved into a tie for the Supporters’ Shield (most regular-season points) with the Philadelphia Union.

The loss leaves RSL (11-9-9) tied with Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland defeated Atlanta 2-1 on Sunday. The regular season ends in early October.

Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits Dallas and RSL hosts D.C. United.

