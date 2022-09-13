Carlos Vela scores tying goal as LAFC draws Minnesota United
SAINT PAUL, Minn. —
Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for LAFC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.
Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.
Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).
LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.
LAFC’s controversial loss at FC Dallas puts more pressure on the club to win and secure home-field advantage in the MLS playoffs.
