Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Carlos Vela scores tying goal as LAFC draws Minnesota United

LAFC forward Carlos Vela controls the ball.
LAFC forward Carlos Vela scored the team’s tying goal in the 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — 

Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for LAFC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.

Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.

Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).

Advertisement

LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC forward Cristian Arango points up while running next to midfielder Kellyn Acosta

Sports

Soccer newsletter: LAFC refuses to blame refs, chases home-field edge in playoffs

LAFC’s controversial loss at FC Dallas puts more pressure on the club to win and secure home-field advantage in the MLS playoffs.

Soccer
Advertisement