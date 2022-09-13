Carlos Vela scores tying goal as LAFC draws Minnesota United

Carlos Vela scored the tying goal for LAFC in a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Tuesday night.

Vela scored the equalizer for LAFC (19-8-4) in the 64th minute.

Brent Kallman scored in the 45th minute for United (13-12-6).

LAFC will host the Houston Dynamo on Sunday. United plays on the road on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.